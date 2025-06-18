Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $18,900,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 308,629 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $8,718,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 394,381 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 6.0%

NASDAQ VREX opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $320.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,265.62. This trade represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Read More

