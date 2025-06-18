Video Game Stocks To Consider – June 16th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that develop, publish, distribute or produce hardware and software for video games, giving investors exposure to consumer trends in consoles, mobile gaming, e-sports and digital distribution. Their market performance reflects revenue streams from game sales, downloadable content, in-game purchases, subscriptions and licensing deals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.78. 6,166,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,898,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.16. 4,529,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $240.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.78 and a 200-day moving average of $205.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Read More