Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.29 and traded as low as $12.01. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 186,546 shares changing hands.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,491,000.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

