Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vodafone Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 25,696,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $240,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $76,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,623 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,205,000 after acquiring an additional 944,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,499,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,533,000 after acquiring an additional 69,986 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.