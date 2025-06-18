Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
