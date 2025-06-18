Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Head-To-Head Contrast

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -126.49% -27.36% -21.06% Prime Medicine N/A -107.87% -74.97%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Prime Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13 Prime Medicine 0 3 4 1 2.75

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $13.39, suggesting a potential upside of 329.17%. Prime Medicine has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 524.36%. Given Prime Medicine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Prime Medicine”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $80.00 million 2.16 -$65.00 million ($1.46) -2.14 Prime Medicine $3.85 million 55.13 -$198.13 million ($1.61) -1.00

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prime Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company develops VY-FXN01, which is in preclinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia; and GBA1 gene replacement to treat parkinson's disease and is in preclinical trial. Further, it provides research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Alexion; AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.