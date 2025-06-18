Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,557,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

