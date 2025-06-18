Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waste Management by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Waste Management by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

