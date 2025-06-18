Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,112 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 492,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 250,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $114,087.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,820.46. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,993 shares of company stock worth $612,979. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.61.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.