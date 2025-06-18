Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $208.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

FANG opened at $152.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

