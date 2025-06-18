Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $50.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Viper Energy by 37.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,980,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 539,517 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

