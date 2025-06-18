Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Price

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRD. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.54.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRD

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.1%

CHRD stock opened at $106.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,165.70. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.