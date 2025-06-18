Wells Fargo & Company Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $250.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $212.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.00. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,769,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,545,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.