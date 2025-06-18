Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRGY
Crescent Energy Price Performance
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Energy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.