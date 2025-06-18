Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $41.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $41.66 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.