Wells Fargo & Company Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $29.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of SM stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 663.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,884,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,779 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,005,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 169.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,397 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 51.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,363,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

