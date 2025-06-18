West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $218.18 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $352.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.