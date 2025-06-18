What is B. Riley’s Forecast for MediciNova Q2 Earnings?

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediciNova in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediciNova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08.

MNOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

MediciNova Trading Down 5.3%

MNOV opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.42. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MediciNova by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MediciNova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in MediciNova by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MediciNova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

