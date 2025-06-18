What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for F.N.B. Q1 Earnings?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.