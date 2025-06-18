Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

WCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Whitecap Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut Whitecap Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,200.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,855.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 101,200 shares of company stock valued at $853,698. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCP opened at C$9.57 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

The business also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.

