Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.88.
WCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Whitecap Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut Whitecap Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.
Get Our Latest Report on Whitecap Resources
Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Trading Up 3.3%
Shares of WCP opened at C$9.57 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.
Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.