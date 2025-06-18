Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $352.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of WING stock opened at $346.14 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $15,919,074.60. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,517,000 after buying an additional 496,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,817,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $212,672,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wingstop by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,852,000 after purchasing an additional 154,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 693,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,353,000 after buying an additional 158,977 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

