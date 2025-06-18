Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $808.15 million for the quarter. Winnebago Industries has set its FY25 guidance at $2.75-$3.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.750 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.21 million, a PE ratio of -125.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -544.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 283.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 48,105 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

