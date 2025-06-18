Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $216.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $173.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.45% from the stock’s previous close.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Cfra Research lowered Wix.com from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wix.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.95.

Shares of WIX opened at $157.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $137.94 and a 1 year high of $247.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.26.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

