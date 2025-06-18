Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.79 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $451,908,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $171,193,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

