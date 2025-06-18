ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZenaTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:ZENA opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. ZenaTech has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ZenaTech in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZenaTech in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

