ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.68% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZenaTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ZENA
ZenaTech Stock Down 6.5%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ZenaTech in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZenaTech in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.
ZenaTech Company Profile
ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZenaTech
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ZenaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZenaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.