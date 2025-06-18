Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 141.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

