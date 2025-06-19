11,009 Shares in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Down 0.3%
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
