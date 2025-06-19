11,009 Shares in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:CVS opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.