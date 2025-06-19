13,620 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $42,194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 314,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 178,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 526,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 160,440 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $2,218,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,132,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GNOV opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $265.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $36.32.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

