14,157 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in US Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in US Foods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in US Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Trading Down 0.4%

USFD opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

