1,482 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maiden Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VGT opened at $631.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.