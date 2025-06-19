2,891 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HCA Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $376.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.08. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
