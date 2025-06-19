2,926 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LPLA opened at $379.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $390.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

