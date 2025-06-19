3,498 Shares in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,864,000 after purchasing an additional 413,963 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 159.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

