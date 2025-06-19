3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of 3M stock opened at $142.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. 3M Company has a one year low of $98.26 and a one year high of $156.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

