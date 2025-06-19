4,691 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,087,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 809,106 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.