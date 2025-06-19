4,691 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,087,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 809,106 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

