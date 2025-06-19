5,653 Shares in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,653 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of DVN opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

