78,126 Shares in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 78,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,418,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flotek Industries by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 60,504 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flotek Industries

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Matthew Wilks bought 103,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $1,267,011.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,844. This trade represents a 253.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 149,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

Shares of FTK stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $429.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTK. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Singular Research upgraded Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Flotek Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flotek Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Further Reading

