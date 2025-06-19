Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.08. Abtech shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
Abtech Stock Up 2.9%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.
Abtech Company Profile
Abtech Holdings, Inc, an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abtech
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Abtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.