AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $420,497.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,362.70. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,345 shares in the company, valued at $783,291.15. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

