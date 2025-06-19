Airline Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 16th

RTX, United Airlines, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Holding these shares gives investors partial ownership in carriers such as Delta, United or Southwest. Their market performance is driven by factors like fuel prices, travel demand cycles and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.63. 3,162,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.10. The company has a market cap of $195.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.93. 4,406,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,800. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,701,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,861,227. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

