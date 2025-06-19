ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,822,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155,004 shares during the quarter. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,004,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,061,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,625,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,496,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 529,888 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,678,000.

SMTH stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

