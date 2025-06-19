Andrew Dudum Sells 65,110 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 65,110 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $3,855,814.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,118.10. This represents a 40.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, June 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,686,146.34.

On Monday, June 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,272,488.52.

On Friday, May 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $2,768,855.50.

On Friday, May 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $7,482,616.80.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,819,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $1,022,338.40.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.