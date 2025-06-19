Andrew Vollero Sells 30,000 Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $3,529,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,268,937.84. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Vollero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Andrew Vollero sold 100,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,408,000.00.

Reddit stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.65. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $230.41.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RDDT. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reddit by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,003,000 after acquiring an additional 139,135 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Reddit by 1,537,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 46,127 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 16,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 965,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,818,000 after buying an additional 959,816 shares during the period.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

