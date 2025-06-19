Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $147.89.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

