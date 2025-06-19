Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,439,000 after purchasing an additional 881,450 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $84,426,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,133,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.