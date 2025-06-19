Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – June 16th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Tempus AI, and QUALCOMM are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, marketing or extensively using AI technologies such as machine learning, robotics, computer vision and natural language processing. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential and innovation driven by AI across industries from healthcare to finance. Like other sector-focused investments, AI stocks can be more volatile, reflecting both rapid technological advances and shifting market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.73. 19,700,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,630,602. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $227.77 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.72. The firm has a market cap of $250.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $22.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,010.79. The stock had a trading volume of 523,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $944.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $972.50. The firm has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Tempus AI stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.26. 6,070,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.09. 2,729,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,718,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.14. The company has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $230.63.

