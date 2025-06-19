Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CHRW opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

