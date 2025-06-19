Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $617,000 Stock Position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,873 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Pool by 907.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 40.4% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.22.

Pool Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $285.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.83. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $282.22 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.90%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

