Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP stock opened at $344.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.71.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.54, for a total transaction of $12,318,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,023,091.02. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. This trade represents a 64.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.10.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

