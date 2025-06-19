Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 184,129 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,129 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $31.75 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,286.70. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,772.88. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,335 shares of company stock worth $1,149,376 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

