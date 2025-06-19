Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,165,354 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165,354 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KE were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,847,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,902 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,261,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,433,000 after acquiring an additional 392,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 111,822,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,155,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,228,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $130,167,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

KE Trading Down 4.1%

BEKE stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.76.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

